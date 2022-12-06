The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has signed five Memoranda of Understanding with the national oil companies and relevant entities of five African countries on the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project.

The five National Oil Companies are from Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau and Sierra Leone.

The signing ceremony held yesterday in Morocco was attended by the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari; Dr. Amina Benkhadra-General Director of Morocco’s National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines; Mr Baboucarr Njie, Managing Director of the Gambia National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC)- Gambia and Celedonio Placido Viera, General Director of PETROGUIN- Guinea Bissau.

Also in attendance were Mr Amadou Doumbouya, Director General of the National Company of Oil (SONAP)- Guinea; Mr Foday B.L. Mansaray II, Director-General of Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone (PDSL) and Dr Ben K.D Asante, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Gas Company.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Kyari commended the NNPC’s partners ONHYM who diligently worked with the NNPC Limited all through the years to bring the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project to limelight.

Kyari said it was comforting to witness the steady growth of the project, especially with the inclusion of NNPC’s counterparts and key institutions from other African Countries through execution of the relevant Memoranda of Understanding.

He recalled that on September 15, 2022, the NNPC Limited and ONHYM signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the ECOWAS Commission in Morocco, adding that the latest event was coming a month after the NNPC signed additional MoUs with Petrosen of Senegal and SMH of Mauritania.

He said, “Today, we will be attaining another feat by signing five MoUs with the National Oil Companies and relevant entities from Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau and Sierra Leone.

“From inception of the project to this stage, concerted efforts have been made by the Governments of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Morocco, leading to the very commendable achievements recorded thus far.

As the strategic vision of our great leaders gains momentum, I would like to express our appreciation to His Royal Majesty, King Mohammed VI of Morocco and His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria for entrusting NNPC Limited with this strategic project.” The NNPC Boss stated further that the African Continent stands to benefit immensely from the execution of the project which extends beyond the supply of gas to energise the countries along the route.