Joe Apu

The recent qualification of Nigeria’s D’Tigress to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has lifted the country to the 14th position on the updated FIBA world ranking for women, presented by Nike yesterday.

Though, the ranking saw USA maintain her status as the top-ranked country ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Women’s Olympics Basketball Tournament draw, Australia, Spain, Canada, France, Turkey, Belgium, Serbia, China, Japan and Japan occupy the top 10 with Belarus, Russia and Greece just above Nigeria that garnered a total of (3, 666).

The reigning AfroBasket champions however remains the top-ranked African team ahead of continental rivals, Mozambique in 36th position.

The two other teams that did make upward moves were Sweden (315.0) and Mozambique (153.1).

Sweden rose two positions to enter the Top 20, while Mozambique got a seven-position bounce and is now ranked 36.