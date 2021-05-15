Olamide George, acting president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria is confident the team will qualify for not just the mixed relay event but also the men and women’s 4x100m and 4x400m events.

“We are delighted with the performance of the team at the PVAMU meet here in Texas and believe we can do much better in our next race. We now know what we need to do to secure one of the four available slots on offer,’ said George.

Nigeria will need to better the time ran by Germany (3:16.85) to become one of the 16 finalists for the event in Tokyo and George believes it can be done.

“Remember this is the first time ever that we are competing as a nation in the event. When we get the full complement of our team, I believe we will run faster than 3:16,’ he added and thanked the Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare for his support for the AFN.