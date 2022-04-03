By Amechi Ogbonna

The economic and security challenges Nigerians are facing today caught the attention of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) who in his Sunday sermon, warned that the country is gradually but steadily moving into bankruptcy.

Adeboye hinged his assertion on some of the nagging challenges of insecurity, oil theft, heavy debts and consistent borrowings that have left the government using over 80 percent of its revenue to service debts.

He said: “ I am not a politician and I am not hoping to become a politician in future. I am called to be a pastor. But if you want to quote me please quote me correctly. But as I speak, God has not told me if there will be election in 2023 or not

“The year 2023 is still far away from now . He may decide to speak tomorrow but as of now he has not told me anything about 2023.

“It is in the news that 80 percent of crude oil produced in the country is stolen. But by who? How are the countries buying the stolen oil? Are the friends of the country or enemies. What do the need the money for.

“It is also in the news that 90 percent of the 20 percent revenue is used to service debt and that we are still borrowing.”

The preacher said that when President Olusegun Obasanjo was in power, Nigeria was granted debt forgiveness, but that the story has changed today so much borrowing from the government.

Adeboye also lamented the security situation in the country, citing the isolation of Kaduna state by bandits for attack. He said why Kaduna and after kaduna where else. Today you can enter Kaduna by Road, rail or by air because you will be attack

