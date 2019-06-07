Paul Erewuba

Stakeholders of Muaythai Sports in the country now have a lot to celebrate, as the Nigeria Muaythai Federation has concluded plans to organise a monthly championship series with Sunday June 16 as kick-off date.

President of the Federation, Samuel Nweke, who disclosed this to Daily Sunsports in Lagos said the programme would hold third week of every month at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Some of the fighters included, Sadiq Mohammed, Ajah Gideon, Adeleke Olanrewaju and Fatai Balogun among others.

With prize money already set aside for both winners and losers for the June 16 showpiece, national head coach, Gabriel Ukoh Chukwu said only five bouts would feature in this month’s opener.

He explained that the monthly exercise was aimed at preparing Nigeria Muaythai fighters for championships, be it local or international, as well as creating combat readiness in the athletes.

Nweke said his aim, as the president of Nigeria Muaythai Federation was to propagate the sport in Nigeria to the level that it becomes a household name, adding that no stone would be left unturned in realising the objective.