Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam has urged Nigerians to do everything possible to avoid plunging the country into another civil war.

He said no African country had the capacity to host Nigerian refugees and feed them if war were to break out in the country.

Pam stated this yesterday during a thanksgiving service in honour of journalists who died in 2005 in the convoy of former Governor Joshua Dariye, held at COCIN Church, Holwshe, Jos.

“We should shun any act that will lead to a breakdown of war because we will not have anywhere to run to. There is no African country that can host over 200 million Nigerians as refugees. It is better we explore issues that will unite us irrespective of our ethnic and religious difference rather than agitating for the break of Nigeria.”

He explained that the country was currently faced with threats raging from Boko Haram, kidnapping, banditry and agitation for the split of the country and urged journalists to report the issues with all sense of professionalism to keep the country one.

Pam urged Plateau people and other states where there are threats of attacks to take the information made available by the security agencies seriously and protect themselves.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, represented by Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Sylvanus Tapgun pledged governments support in providing a conducive environment for journalists to practice.