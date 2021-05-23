From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam has urged Nigerians to do everything possible to avoid any act of information that would plunged the country into another civil war.

He noted that no African country has the capacity to host Nigerian refugees and feed them if there is another breakdown of civil war.

Rev. Pam disclosed this on Sunday when Chairman of the Correspondent’s Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Plateau State Council, Gyang Bere, led Journalists for a Thanksgiving Service in honour of their fallen colleagues, who died in 2005 in the convoy of the former Governor, Chief Joshua Dariye, held at COCIN Church, Holwshe, Jos.

“We should shun any act that will lead to a breakdown of war because we will not have anywhere to run to. There is no African country that can host over 200 million Nigerians as refugees.

“It is better we explore issues that will unite us irrespective of our ethnic and religious difference rather than agitating for the break of Nigeria.”

He explained that the country is currently faced with threats raging from Boko Haram, kidnapping, banditry and now agitations for the splits of the country and urged Journalists to report the issues with all sense of professionalism to keep the country as one.

Rev. Pam urged Plateau people and other states in the country where there are threats of attacks to take the information made available by the security agencies to protect themselves.

“We are grateful to the security agencies, particularly the Inspector General of Police, the DSS and others for their prompt action on sharing information to the larger society, particularly there was a rumour that there was going to be attack in Plateau and the FCT.”

He encourage people in the affected area and in the country to take every security report very serious. We are facing alot of threats in this country today, I admonished us to take every information very serious.”

For us religious leaders, we should educate our people correctly and not to incite them. The Government owe the public the responsibility of telling them if there is a danger ahead and we shouldn’t politicize it, and we shouldn’t use it to blackmailed other.”

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, represented by Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Sylvanus Tapgun pledged governments support in providing a conducive environment for Journalists to practice.

He encouraged Journalists to uphold professionalism in their reportage, especially now that the country is facing some challenges.

Chairman of the Correspondents’Chapel of NUJ, Plateau State and Correspondent of Daily Sun Newspapers, Gyang Bere said the service was to appreciate God for the gift of life, protection and safety in the practice of Journalism.

He noted that the media will always stand with the people in all situation as it owe the society a responsibility.