Senator representing Niger State in the 9th Senate and All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship aspirant, Senator Sani Musa, has proclaimed his vision to restore Nigeria’s glory days and take her back to the prosperous years of the past.

Sen Musa made this declaration after purchasing his registration form as a contestant for the coveted APC chairmanship seat scheduled for the elective Convention next week.

According to a statement by Nasir Mohammed, Senator Musa who was speaking in a chat with journalists after purchasing his form, lamented that while Nigeria has witnessed rapid infrastructure development in the railway, roads and aviation sector, a ruling party under his watch will not only continue the great strides of President Muhammadu Buhari but will fine-tune some other policies and execute them diligently to achieve greater results for the citizenry.

The Chairmanship aspirant also stressed the need to commend President Buhari for rescueing the party from the brink of collapse with his intervention on the debacle witnessed on account of the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman’s absence.

Sen Musa who is seen as a frontrunner in the race because of his forthrightness and life devoid of blemish, praised President Buhari for allowing a level playing field for all the aspirants to contest.

The zoning of the Chairmanship of the APC Chairnan’s position to the middle belt puts Sen Musa’s chances a notch higher ahead of the Convention holding March 26, 2022.