The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has shed more lights on the importance of Super Eagles participation at 2022 World Cup in Qatar. According to the Sports Minister, Nigeria cannot afford to miss out in the global showpiece.

“I want to believe that everything should be done to ensure that Super Eagles qualify for the World Cup. When the FIFA President came visiting President Muhammadu Buhari here, I recall he said “Mr. President, see you in Qatar”.

Sunday Dare similarly noted in clear words that no decision has been made on Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr, contrary to rumours circulating round about his dismissal.

In his bid to ensure adequate measures are taken in tackling the situation, the minister has urgently directed the NFF to present the Franco-German report card to the Ministry.

