Scotland has become first Country in the world to make period products free for her citizens. Nollywood Actress Vicky Nwogu has said she would ike to think it is a step forward and wants Nigeria to take the lead in Africa.

“It’s certainly the right thing to do especially at a time like this, the world is going through a pandemic that has brought global economic crisis, full of uncertainties,” she said.

“Bleeding every Month is not a luxury, It would be absolutely brilliant to pass a bill making period products free for all women in Nigeria just like Scotland.

“I further suggest for effectiveness, legal bodies can be placed to supervise local & state authorities to ensure that period products are given free of charge to Nigerians. It is a remarkable initiative as I speak from the angle of a young Nigerian girl who had her secondary education in an all girls boarding school.

“some infections occur due to hygiene defaults, this is a grossly underrated issue; medically some of these infections can overtime cause damage to the female fertility organs, certainly a Woman’s worse nightmare.

“Alot of women & girls in the lower class use tissue papers because they cannot afford pads. In some stores in Lagos island, Nigeria for instance, sanitary pads are sold for as high as 1000 Naira, even the middle class suffer from the expenses of period products,” she added

Speaking further she said, “Some NGOs have already started this trend and I am glad to have been part of such in the past and will continue to do so where I find the means.

“I seek to raise this awareness to the government, organisations and corporations concerned, it is a need that must be met; for the sake of the girl child”.