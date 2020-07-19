Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Science and Technology, and Member representing Langtang North and South in the National Assembly, Hon Beni Lar said Nigeria researchers must work round the clock to find local solution for the deathly COVID-19 pandemic.

She noted that Plateau State grow the largest and highest quantity of Artimesia plant that has proven to be effective for treatment of COVID-19.

Hon. Lar disclosed this at the weekend during a visit to the National Agency for Biotechnology and Development Centre Talbum, and accompanied by Executive Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area, Hon. Ubandoma Laven to inspect progress work at the Centre with a view to bring Nigeri out of the current woes.

“Artimesia has been found to be effective treatment and vaccine for coronavirus in particular and Plateau State has the highest and the largest deposit of Artimesia. “As Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Science and Technology, I have come to see the extent of work going on at the site. We will do everything to ensure Nigeria developed its own test kiths . We must provide indigenous solution to our own problem.”

She said according to reserch carried out by University of Jos, NAFDAC and Biotechnology Agency revealed that Plateau has the highest and largest deposit of Artimesia which has proven to be effective in the treatment of the deadly virus.

She added that the Ministry in her 2021 budget will revisit the Centre to ensure that researchers all over the world come to research on the Artimesia plant that Nigeria went to Madasgascar to acquired. The Legislator said the plant that took Nigeria to Madasgascar grows in it natural form in Nigeria and Plateau State.

According to her, the Ministry in collaboration with the House of representatives Committee on Science and Technology is doing everything humanely possible to revamped the centre of excellence in Gangnum together with the University of Jos for the treatment of covid-19.

” NAFDAC has developed a test kiths and we are hoping that the molecular laboratory under construction at the National Agency for Biotechnology and Development Centre in Langtang North when completed will be an extension of test kiths development in Plateau state and Nigeria at large.”