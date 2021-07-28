From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A university don, Prof. Nyiutaha Imandeh has harped on the need for the country to focus fully on agriculture by developing it to become the mainstay of its foreign exchange earnings.

He stated this on Wednesday while presenting his inaugural lecture titled ‘Male or Female Child: Any Lessons from Insects?’ at the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi.

He explained further that there was need to place more attention on improving agricultural output through enhanced research in the control of pests of various crops and animals.

“In Nigeria now, where population growth far outstrips growth in food production, more attention needs to be directed towards improving our agricultural output and one way of doing this is through enhanced research in the control of pests of various crops and animals.

“Our country Nigeria must turn her full attention back to agriculture as the world is moving away from fossil fuels which presently constitutes the mainstay of Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings.”

Imandeh urged government, non Governmental Organizations NGOs as well as well to do individuals to support productive that is tailored towards improved food production.

He added that, “freeing our crops and animals from the menace of pests will go a long way towards national food sufficiency and may even become a high foreign exchange earner.”

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Richard Kimbir who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Paul Annune enjoined scholars to ensure that the University culture of presenting inaugural lecture is maintained.

He posited that academics should continue to focus more on research so that solutions therefrom would help improve humanity generally and solve Nigeria’s numerous problems.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.