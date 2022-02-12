The National Chairman/Chairman of Conference of United Evangelical Church (founded as Qua Iboe Church) Rev. Samuel Udeme Ebukiba has called on the government of the day to give the Nigerian youths a chance to contest for the coming election. Ebukiba, who is the head of the church worldwide, called on the government to give the youth a chance to mount political leadership position in the country.

“As long as the government has signed it into law for them to rule, the old ones should give them a chance in this coming election,” the cleric said in an interview with VERA WISDOM-BASSEY He also on some activities of the church.

Are you impressed with the way the political class is handling the affairs of this country?

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

By the grace of God I believe there is room for improvement, no matter what they have done in the past. As long as the nation is concerned, we will have new leaders who will have that vision to lead the people aright and have the will of the people at heart, and above all the fears of God.

What is your view on the Electoral Act that the President has refused to sign?

On the matter of the Electoral Act that the president refused to give his assent to, he has sent it back to the National Assembly and has made his observations. The National Assembly has looked at it again and has sent it back to the President. And now that he has pointed out what he wants, if they correct what he raised, he will then sign it. So I am hopeful that he will sign it.

What if he refused to sign it?

I want to believe that he will not refuse to give his assent. He has promised this country that he will improve democratic process in the country. And as a president, he should keep his words and sign it.

We notice that there is always recycling of political actors in this country. Is that good for us as a democratic nation?

It’s very unfortunate that when I was growing up, from my childhood, that there has been a saying that the youths are leaders of tomorrow, but the old people have refused to give the youths the platform to become the leaders of tomorrow. So, that tomorrow that people talk about should start today. So the issue of recycling the political actors should be erased. They should give the young ones fresh opportunities to actually become leaders and display what they have.

Do you see that happening in 2023?

I want to believe they will allow it since they signed the Not Too Young to Run Bill into Law. Even now, it is possible for the young ones to come to the platform.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Some have said the APC, PDP and others are just recycling themselves. What do you say to such allegations?

As far as I am concerned, it is not the party but the people themselves. It is the same group of people from this party that are migrating to the other. They lack the fear of God. When the righteous is on the throne, the people rejoice.

And as leaders of the church, God has given us the grace to be praying for the leaders. Even if we don’t, they will not do well and it will not be well with us either. But then, we should encourage our members to vote for the young and upcoming politicians.

Are you concerned with the situation of things in the country? The economy is dwindling, the youths take to internet fraud, and so on. As a servant of God, do you see improvements?

As a servant of God, all hope is not lost. He spoke to us that even now, no matter the situation, God has the power to turn things around, and by the power of God, He will turn things around, in our generation, many people are standing in the gap, and we have that hope that God will open the flood gates of heaven to make things better. To me, all hope is not lost for God is fully in charge.

This is your second term in office as head of Qua Iboe Church. What are we excepting?

At the first time, God helped us when I came on board, but this second term things will move on well more than before. And this term, we are moving from glory to glory, we are looking forward seeing our church moving from glory to glory, so when we look forward to what God did in the first term he will do more and better for the church.

The church has just started her yearly programme. What are those specific things you have seen and brought to the church?

Thank you very much. By the grace of God, I am very delighted to be here, to be part of this programme organised by Evangelical Church. It is a programme that God has packaged to bless his people.

As part of the programme, I have seen the move of God and how people will receive from Him. And the theme for this year is “Moving from Glory to Glory” while the theme of this programme in Surulere is, “You shall see the glory.” As long as I am concerned we will see the glory of God, and people who have turned up will see the move of God even in the programme.