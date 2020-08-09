George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Senator Uche Ekwunife has advised the Federal Government on the need to invest in indigenous technology as a strategic means of revamping the economy, to make the country self-reliant.

Ekwunife, who is the Senate Committee Chairperson on Science and Technology, disclosed this when she led the committee members as part of their oversight functions to the National Board for Technological Incubation (NBTI), Owerri Centre in Imo State.

The centre, with core mandate to develop new products with added value through inventive indigenous science and technology, is seen as a veritable sector in the nation’s efforts to be a global player in socio-economic activities.

Ekwunife, who represents Anambra State Central Senatorial zone said: “Nigeria cannot be self reliant if it continues to pay lip service to the development of her indigenous technology. One of the fundamental lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic is the need to encourage indigenous technology through concerted efforts and meaningful investments,” she said..

Ekwunife lamented over the environment which she said is unacceptable for serious science and technological incubation and reiterated the need for governments at all levels to give priority attention to the advancement of indigenous technology.

Earlier, the Director General of the Federal Establishments, Engr. Mohammed Jibrin, expressed happiness for the official visit of the Senate Committee noting that it was crucial in this time of history.