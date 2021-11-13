From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr.Ogbonnaya Onu has charged Nigerians to make adequate use of the country’s abundant fossil fuels, the basic raw material for producing most chemicals.

The minister gave this charge at the 2021 Inter-Ministerial Committee of the Nigerian Chemical and Material Industry Action Programme (NiCMIAP) held in Lagos, on Friday.

Onu stressed that it was time to pay more attention to finding alternative usage of fossil fuels, adding that it will create more opportunities for local indigenous entrepreneurs.

He said: “As the technologically developed countries of the world are working hard to transit from the use of fossil fuels to the use of renewable energy, Nigeria must see and utilise the opportunities that this presents.

“Our fossil fuels are basic raw materials for the production of several thousands of chemicals. This is the time for us to pay attention and focus our energy on finding alternative uses and application of the fossil fuels which are found in abundance in our country. Nigeria should aim to be a leading producer of petrochemicals in the world.

“The Chemical and Material Industry Action Programme will create more opportunities for Nigerian entrepreneurs in the chemical and material industry.

