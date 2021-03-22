Daniel Kanu

The Nigeria National Summit Group (NNSG) has appealed to those calling for the secession of Nigeria to shelve the idea as the country must not be allowed to splinter.

But the group urged the leadership of the country to rise to the challenge of the contending factors bedeviling the country.

The group in its 1st Quarterly 2021 meeting on Saturday came up with a clear statement that Nigeria must not be allowed to fall or splinter as the disintegration of the country would not serve the best purpose for the citizens.

NNSG came up with the submission after a heated argument by some members who opined that there was no need for a united Nigeria given the injustice which they claim has been injected into the system.

The group cautioned that those beating the drum of war in Nigeria should hold its peace, while urging the leadership to have another look at the 2014 National conference which they said provided huge insight on how to achieve unity in the country.

In a statement signed by Comrade Tony I Uranta, Executive Secretary of NNSG, made available to Daily Sun the group, said it had to suspend an emergency virtual assembly of a zonal coalition due to their hard stance on the way forward for Nigeria, which in their position is to allow regions to go on their own.

The statement read in part “An emergency virtual assembly of a vital zonal coalition yesterday was suspended following the heated back and forth regarding the need to keep Nigeria together, where the hot-heated majority didn’t care how it will be arrived at, but were determined that Nigeria should cease to exist immediately, regardless of the negative fallouts that a dismembered Nigeria would force on both Nigeria and the world.

“The only news that we hear regarding Nigeria these days are frighteningly bizarre. It about unilateral declarations of independence and the avoidable massacres that will be visited on Nigerians nationwide! Nobody’s leading any attempt to urge restraint on anybody; even as erstwhile commonsensical leaders are grandstanding and computing what may be gained by who, at the end of a series of no-walks-in the park set of conflicts that we all must join in the fighting.

“This sad pass we are all in today could have been avoided if our leaders have respect for the people they profess to lead, and if a reconciliatory National Roundtable had been convened by the Government. The Roundtable could have been focused on the principles distilled and agreed upon during the 2014 National Conference; or the FGN could even have chosen to concentrate on Gov. El Rufai’s APC Report which was a mishmash of 2014 Conference in a sense. Now, everybody’s bent on the country’s splintering regardless of the human, territorial, or property costs.

“The ongoing insecurity issues, threatening the very fabric of Nigeria as a country, must be resolved. Sanity and stability must calculatedly and consistently replace the current anarchy and diminishing humanity that have become de rigueur!”

“The FGN must begin to act more like a government of all the people must act decisively against every anti-law and order bodies and actions, such as kidnappings, banditry, and herdsmen attacks on other Nigerians. The government must show that it is determined to see to their elimination, even if it means inviting in some superpowers of the European continent especially,”

NNSG concluded by “calling on the FGN to convene a brief pragmatic assembly of all the protagonists of the ongoing anarchy, and urgently revisiting the 2014 National Conference which was chaired by former Chief Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi.”