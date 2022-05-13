From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Former Governor of Anambra State,Chukwuemeka Ezeife has said that Nigeria is heading to doom if left in the hands of these conscienceless politicians.

The ex-governor while speaking at the public presentation of a book’ Nigeria’s Next President by Citizens Intervention and Accountability Network (CIAN) stressed that Nigeria need a new hand.

He further explained that Nigerians must go back to God and seek for restoration, adding that Nigerians politicians have lost their conscience.

He said: We need to go back and pray hard for cleansing. Our politicians have lost their conscience, no fairness,no justice. If we continue like this,there will be greater challenges ahead.

” The only solution to the problems this country is facing today is for an ordinary citizen to be elected. We have alot of talented individuals that can move this country forward. We need to come out and seek for the right people because we are really blessed.”

Speaking on the security challenges in the country,he urged Nigerians to go back to their root which is love,as no religion encourages killing.