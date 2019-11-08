Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday, called for adequate preparation for post-oil years in Nigeria as incomes from hydrocarbon resource continue to dwindle globally.

AbdulRazaq stated this at the 26th convocation of the Kwara State Polytechnic in Ilorin.

“The whole world is preparing for post-oil years and this means we must consciously wean ourselves off the unhelpful addiction to oil wealth. We must promote skills acquisition, agribusiness, and enterprise,” AbdulRazaq said.

The governor, was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Mamman Saba Jibril. Governor AbdulRazaq faulted suggestions for the scraping of polytechnics, saying the post-oil years would open greater opportunities for institutions offering technical education to redirect the country to the path of sustainable growth and self-reliance.

“Kwara will promote agribusiness, skills acquisition, private initiatives and local technological inventions. We plan to renovate the Kwara state library, equip it with fast internet facilities for e-learning, and make it the launchpad for our innovation hub. We will support technological inventions, especially from our own institutions to strengthen our agricultural value chain,” the governor said.