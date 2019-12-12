Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Attorney General and Commissioners of Justice, Plateau State, Prof. Dakas C.J. Dakas said Nigerian must eschew religious and ethic sentiments to achieve unity in diversity.

Prof. Dakas disclosed this during a public lecture at the University of Jos, titled, Your Common Humanity: Towards harnessing Nigeria’s diversity for sustainable peace and develompent” held at the University of Jos, Nigeria.

“In the specific context of the challenges confronting our common humanity, Nigeria grapples with a myriad of challenges, most of which are man-made and self-inflicted.

“Poor management of diversity by the failure to engender an inclusive political system, failure toninstite a security architecture that inspires confidence and a feeling of belonging by reflecting the diversity of the polity, marginalization and oppression of minorities.

“Wanton abuse and enthronment of mediocrity in the implementation of the Federal character principle, and the manipulation of religion, ethnicity and other sectional fault lines.”

Prof. Dakas, former Dean Faculty of Law, University of Jos, said a report released recently by The Goalkeepers revealed that over 40 percent of the world’s poorest will live in Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo by 2050.

He said the Nigeria situation is compounded by the fact that, accordingly to UNICEF, one in every five of the world’s out-of-school Children is in Nigeria.

“Even though primary education is officially free and compulsory, about 10.5 million of the country’s Children aged 5-14 years are not in school.”

He called on Federal and State Governments to be more proactive in addressing the life threatening challenges to save the country from total collapse.