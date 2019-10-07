Paulinus Aidoghie, Abuja

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and his Namibian counterpart, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, are billed to meet in Namibia to discuss bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest and concern to Nigeria and Namibia.

Media aide to Onyeama, Sarah Sanda, in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, said the meeting will take place today (Monday).

Namibia and Nigeria have bilateral agreements, but reports indicated that trade between the two countries is at a slow pace.

“The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has arrived Namibia on a two day official visit.

“He was met on arrival at the Hosea Kutako International Airport, by H.E. Lilian Onoh, Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Namibia and Amb. Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, Executive Director, Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, Namibia.