Emmanuel Adeyemi,Lokoja

The Chief of Naval Staff , Vice Admiral Ibok- Ete Ibas has said the Nigeria Navy is now more committed to the internal security of the country especially as it regards security of lives and property in coastal areas and that of the waterways.

Vice Admiral Ibas gave the assurance in lokoja over the weekend during the commissioning of the Nigeria Navy Ship ( a gigantic administration office) code named NNS Lugard and the newly constructed Navy Barracks in Banda, in Lokoja local government area of Kogi State.

The Chief of Naval Staff who said the establishment of the base in lokoja was as a result of the construction of Baro and lokoja ports and the dredging of the river Niger which he said makes the activities on the Waterways so busy, stressed that his men were at alert 24 hours to ward off any criminal activities in those areas

He noted that the event was significant to the Navy in adequately discharging its roles as the newly established base would effectively boost the moral of his men and officers

Vice Admiral Ibas pointed out that the Navy Barracks in Banda would house both operational and administrative activities including barracks, schools, hospitals, residence for Naval staffs and civilians.

He commended Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello for the continued support given to the Navy and his continued commitment in ensuring the security and safety of lives and properties in the State.

The Nigeria Navy Ship Lugard was established in 2010, with two outposts in Idah and Onitsha, to ensure adequate security of the waterways in the confluence state and its environs.

While performing the inauguration of the newly constructed brick model 95 housing units, 1.83km road and other facilities in the new Naval base, the Special Guest of Honour and Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, pleged more support to the security agencies to ensure safety of lives and property in the state.

He thanked the Navy for its doggedness and synergy with other security agencies, which he said, had improved security and safety of lives and property in the state.

Bello congratulated the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas and other senior Naval officers for bringing the project to reality.

He thanked the people particularly Banda, the host community, for their cooperation and accommodation.