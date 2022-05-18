From Gyang Bere, Jos

President, Church of Christ In Nations, (COCIN), Rev. Amos Mohzo has admonished christians across the country to participate actively in the ongoing leadership recruitment to produce God’s fearing leaders in 2023.

He urged them to contest elections in the leading political parties to enable them shine the light of Christ and maintained their role as the custodian of the morale of the people.

Rev. Mohzo disclosed this while declaring open the 101st General Church Council meeting of the Church at the COCIN Headquarters Compound Church, Jos, Plateau State.

“We are once again faced with the serious matter of leadership recruitment and regime change in our country. How prepared are the Church and its members to the intent that we would have succeeded in producing God-fearing, credible and competent leaders for our country at this time and even before the general elections.

“Wil there be among the candidates that the political parties will present to the electorate, devoted members of the Church and other known children of God, who are committed to doing all that the Lord desires for our country.

” Do we have our dedicated members and other known children of God involved in the political processes-in INEC, in the political parties , in the security Agencies, in the media who are God’s agents for ensuring justice, fairness, and the general wellbeing of the people.?” He stated.

He appealed to the Church and Christians not to relegate their roles as the conscience of the nation and the custodian of the morale of the people but rather take courage and come out of their hiding place to lead the people.

Rev. Mozho urged the Council to “deliberate on issues concerning politics and governance in our country vis-a-vis the role of the Church,” and suggested the establishment of the committee or unit that will be “saddled with the responsibility of advising the Church on matters relating to politics and democracy…”

He further urged the Council to look at the possibility of including “Art of Governance in our Theological Institutions’ curriculum” and also look at the possibility of “forming partnership roles with aspirants to respect the Church’s prophetic and pastoral models.”

Deputy Governor, Plateau State, Prof. Sonni Tyoden who represented the Governor, Simon Lalong at the event congratulated the Church for holding her 101st GCC and urged that the avenue be used to reflect on the challenges facing the Church as he noted that these are hard times facing the society as well as the Church and advised that the Church should walk the talk by no longer remaining a bystander, especially in politics.

Earlier, the General Secretary, Tarrayar Ekklesiyoyin Kristi a Nijeria, TEKAN, Rev. Moses Ewuga in his goodwill message cautioned that “… As we are in the political era and elections are around the corner, may I call on my fellow ministers of the gospel to not sell their rights and be involved in ungodly political activities,” and appealed that “while we pray, may we also caution our children to watch their movements and not be involved in political thuggery or other electoral offences.”