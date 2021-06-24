The Executive Vice Chairman,National Agency for Science Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) Prof. Maiwalima Mohammad Sani Haruna has lamented that lack of fund is affecting the performance of the agency.

Prof Haruna made this disclosure when he received the Director General of Defense Research and Development Bureau (DRDB)Air Vice Marshal Ubrufih Peter Uzezi who made him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja,yesterday

He stressed that the reason Nigerians are continuously importing and seeking for aid from foreigners is due to lack of investment in science and technology which is the engine room for every developed country.

“Nigeria have not commenced payment for research and development which is our major problem, elsewhere they have unlimited funds.They have generous percentage of the revenue from the government for research and development. The reason why we continuously import and look outside for help on things we have capacity and competencies of producing is because we are not investing. ” We are very hopeful because the president has directed Ministry of Finance, budget and national planing to remittances of NASENI funds as Federal revenue service,this fund, once realized will make us work better,he said.

Prof Haruna further added that as a research and development agency, they will continue to collaborate with other research oriented organizations to improve on their capacities.

DG, DRDB Air Vice Marshal Ubrufih Peter Uzezi earlier in his remarks stated that research and development in military have alot of relationships with technology., adding that it is one of the areas that would aid the military to win the war against insecurity.

” When you talk about collaboration with this kind of agency,it must be expected to have alot to do with military equipment though we may not be specific about the type of collaboration because when people hear you,they believe it must be on science provisions and development, technology and today what we require to success in the military is technology.

” NASENI is about research, production,we are also in research s well as development,the capacity and competencies they have already existing,at least we have level it on and get our own researches especially on military technology development on going,they have done alot already on military technology,he stated