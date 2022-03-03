Frontline Philanthropist, Business man and Politician Hon Dr Ugochukwu Harvey Igboanugo has called on Nigerians to see Aminu Tambuwal as a Successor to President Muhammadu Buhari.
He gave the charge when he was asked by Journalists on who he thinks is best to succeed the President.
Dr. Ugochukwu said Aminu Tambuwal is a young and energetic Nigerian that is detribalised and could turn things around for Nigeria.
Tambuwal has been a Speaker of the House of Representatives and currently a sitting Governor in Sokoto.
He has the requisite experience to lead Nigeria and help us navigate to where this country ought to be.
The youths of Nigeria should see them as one of their own and give him a chance.
We are hopeful that a Tambuwal presidency will benefit the people of Nigeria across board if given the opportunity, Dr. Ugochukwu stated.
Leave a Reply