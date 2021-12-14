From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami on Monday, restated the urgent need for the country to employ technologies like autonomous drones, satellite, AI video surveillance amongst others in battling the heightening insecurity in the nation.

The Minister stated this in his keynote address at the maiden Annual Conference of the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters’ Association (NITRA) held in Abuja.

Pantami insisted that such technologies would definitely improve the efforts of the law enforcement agencies in tackling insecurity in the country.

The Minister who was represented by the Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr. Kashifu Abdullahi, said effective tackling of insecurity in the nation would require the use of digital technologies that leverage data.

According to him, “to complement the efforts of our law enforcement agencies, the need to explore new ways to tackle insecurity through the effective use of data and digital technologies is crucial”.

“It is quite clear that digital technology has a great role to play in national security in Nigeria. The growing importance of technology presents new opportunities to benefit society and brings challenges to the approach and methodology of securing that society from insecurities.

“Modern intelligence gathering devices should be acquired and deployed to relevant law enforcement agencies to address insecurity challenges adequately.

“The Federal Ministry Of Communications and Digital Economy and its parastatals are always ready to support our law enforcement agencies with all the technology required to boost their efforts towards tackling insecurity in Nigeria.

“Similarly, the National Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), a subsidiary of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), is fostering the development of emerging technologies in preparing Nigeria for the Fourth Industrial Revolution with R&D in technologies like Drones, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), among others, as a veritable tool in combating national insecurity”, he added.

Also speaking, NITDA DG, Dr. Abdullahi advised Nigerians to prioritize personal security by limiting and scrutinizing the kind of information they put out about themselves on Communication platforms.

The DG who was represented by Engr. Ahmed Yahuza, a Principal Officer at the Agency, noted that carelessly disseminating personal information on the internet could draw attention of criminals to oneself and make you a target of attack.

He said, “Do not put out your personal information carelessly on communication platforms. E.g. phone numbers, bank account details, national identity numbers, address etc. they could aid cybercriminals in stealing your identity and having access to your finances or carrying out fraudulent acts in your name. This sort of information could also lead criminals to you physically, if they deem you a suitable target.

“Although digital communication devices or platforms are not without inherent issues, they have come to stay. Hence, it is duty bound on us the users to take advantage of its benefits and also utilize them such that you prevent and minimize self-exposure to its risks and their adverse effects.

“Parents, guardians, and teachers should also have clear conversations with children about secure usage of digital communications and the implications of misuse”.

On his part, the Managing Director, Galaxy Backbone, Prof. Muhammad Bello applauded the timeliness of the theme of the Conference: “Digitisation As An Enabler In Tackling Insecurity In Nigeria”. According to him, the topic could not have come at a better time than now especially with the prevalence of Insecurity in Nigeria and across the world.

Represented by the Executive Director, Finance and Accounts, Galaxy Backbone, Adamu Umar, the MD said, the application of the traditional formulas have not yielding the required results, therefore, there was need to use ICT or digitisation tools to tackle the menace of insecurity in the country.

In his Welcome Address, the President, NITRA, Abuja Chapter, Mr Blessing Olaifa said, the conference’s theme was chosen as a way of drawing the attention of state actors to digital platforms that can be leveraged to nip in the bud incidences of banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping, terrorism, castle rustling and other criminal acts pervading the country.

Mr Olaifa commended the leadership rule of the Minister in initiating policies and programmes that are gradually changing the narrative.

“The NCC, NITDA, NIMC, NIPOST, Galaxy backbone and NICOMSAT have in no small measure changed the narratives in solving our security problems by opening up different platforms to restore peace to the country.

“Should the current efforts be sustained, Nigeria would certainly reap the results of peace

and tranquility in the nearest future”, he added.

He assured of NITRA’s, commitment to support and advance the initiatives and digitalization agenda of the Federal

Government for the benefits of the nation.