Catholic Bishop of Ekiti, Most Reverend Felix Ajakaye, has urged Nigerians to elect a competent and healthy president warning that the country would be in serious trouble if it elects a mediocre and sick candidate.

He stated this in Ado Ekiti in a lecture entitled: “Ekiti politics and the search for great leadership” to mark the 2021 Annual Lecture/Award presentation of the Nigeria Union Journalists, Correspondent Chapel, Ekiti State Council.

He said while zoning might not be out of place, those who emerge through such arrangements as governors or president, must however be competent, healthy and sound intellectually.

“We need competent Nigerians to emerge as president and governors for us to be able to be where we ought to be. For those agitating for zoning, the best must emerge from that zone to be president not recycled, weak and incompetent person.Whoever wants to be president must be healthy, both in body and in mind. We are tired of a weak president and strong presidency. We shouldn’t allow mediocre to be leading us, and if we allow that, then we are in serious trouble,” Ajakaye said.

On the 2022 governorship poll in Ekiti State, the cleric advised the electorate to vote wisely and elect a governor that would give citizens an enduring legacies.

Ajakaye tasked the next candidates who emerges as governor to eschew the winner-takes-all spirit by accommodating members of the opposition in Ekiti State and competent apolitical individuals in governance, for effective delivery.

Condemning the poor figures being recorded on election day in Ekiti due to voter apathy, the cleric challenged elites in the state to translate their writings, theories and talks into action, by participating effectively in the electoral system.

He advised Nigerians to be determined in fighting the problem of vote-selling and buying even as he appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to be truly independent and allow votes to count.

He also canvassed a strong internal democracy in all political parties, to help in fast-tracking the growth and development of the country’s democracy and reduce crisis in the system.

