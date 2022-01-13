From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A Port Harcourt-based legal practitioner, Princewill Dike, has advised Nigerians to vote for a presidential candidate who believes in the unity of the country in 2023.

Dike made the call, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State following recent declarations by two stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawyer alleged that one of the APC presidential aspirants, in an interview with one of the national dailies on April 12, 1997, asserted that, “I don’t believe in one Nigeria.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He expressed concerns over how such an aspirant could make a good leader.

He maintained that the 2023 presidency should be ceded to the South East for political equity.

“The only marginalised region is the Igbo, which Ikwerre is a sub-region. As an elder, it is rather expected of him to promote socio-political justice in Nigeria by seeing that the 2023 presidency is ceded to the Igbo, than promoting disunity with his vaulting ambition. The arch of political equity bends towards the Igbo in 2023.”