Tony John, Port Harcourt

The supreme being of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, His Holiness, Olumba Olumba Obu, has declared that Nigeria’s plethora of problems could only be solved by divine intervention.

To get out of the current quagmire, he said the nation should seek for the face of God and appealed to Nigerians to eschew religious intolerance by exhibiting love towards one another.

Olumba spoke yesterday through His Grace, Archbishop Sam Inok, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, while the BCS marked its annual mega event, tagged ‘Heavenly Father Day of the Unleavened Bread’.

He said: “Nigeria needs divine intervention. All Nigeria needs to do is to tell God of her problems. God knows that they (Nigerians) are perishing. In this turbulent water, we have Him that would say, be still.

“We are telling Nigerians that there is a prophet in the land that can solve their problems. If they (Nigerians) feel that they have problems, they should test Olumba Olumba Obu. There is a solution to Nigeria’s problems.”