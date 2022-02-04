By Chinelo Obogo

A presidential aspirant, Kennedy Nnaji, has said his decision to temporarily jettison his business in Japan for the 2023 presidential race is to come in with fresh policies that would revive the economy.

Nnaji, who is the president of the Nigeria Union in Japan and patron, Sports Writer’s Association of Nigeria, Lagos chapter, stated this in a video on his manifestos made available to newsmen during the week in Lagos.

The presidential aspirant, who recently declared his intention to run for office on a yet-to-be disclosed political platform, promised to strengthen the unity of the nation for sustainable development.

The 53-year-old businessman from Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, vowed to tackle security challenges, unemployment, bad governance and disunity, threatening the nation.

According to him, Nigeria has all it takes to rule the world only that the nation needs a president that will be a bridge builder, create massive jobs, network, build schools, hospitals, good roads and other infrastructure and recreational centres.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“My vision will be to create 20 million jobs, free and quality education, robust economy and security if elected president in 2023 general election.

“As a detribalised Nigerian, I figured out that our political elite have succeeded in sowing hatred, disunity, untrustworthiness and lack of harmony between our ethnic groups and these have prompted my resolve to join the presidential race. Fostering peace and unity among Nigerians is part of my agenda.

“My utmost agenda will be to strengthen Nigeria’s unity with the same values as it was in the beginning, restore confidence in government among Nigerians through transparent governance and equity,” Nnaji said.

He said though many could regard his agenda as being exaggerated but Nigeria is blessed with bio mass in abundance to get 24 hours electricity.

His findings on mineral resources, he said, also showed that only a branch of his metal recycling business in Japan could create half of his projected 20 million jobs.