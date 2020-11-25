Afro rockstar and social justice crusader, Ayokanmi Oluwasegun Eyanro, who is also known as Frequencie, has called for the introduction of fresh laws and strict implementation of existing ones to protect women and the girl-child against violence in Nigeria.

Frequencie made this call in a statement issued on Wednesday to mark 2020 World Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women.

The Nigerian-born Afro Rock star noted that violence against women and the girl-child remains a critical social problem in the country in spite of existing laws/ legislation for their protection.

Frequencie cited the harassment of innocent woman, sometime ago, by a Nigerian Senator at sex toy store in Abuja, and intimidation/sexual assault of female accused in police custody. He added that there were promotion of permissible rape of domestic staff by their principals/children, child marriage and female genital mutilation and others act of violence against women.

He believed that these were issues that require right legislation and laws to adequately address.

The Wazobia crooner dominating the airwaves in North Central Nigeria noted that many states were yet to domestication Child Rights Act and introduce stiffer penalties for rape and other sexual violence offenders.

He, therefore, called on National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly to consider passing fresh laws to protect women and girl-child against violence.

He also urged parents to instill right values in their children to respect women and guide against attitudes and actions which might undermine the self-esteem of a girl-child.

According to him, everyone in the society has a role to play on eliminating women molestation. The time to act is now, he concluded.