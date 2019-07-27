Managing Director, Samtokson Limited, Sir Tochukwu Ejiofor has advised government to seek God’s intervention in tackling challenges bedeviling the country. Ejiofor who gave the advice in this interview by PETER OGBUOKWA and OGE ORIZU to mark his 50th birthday, spoke on the state of economy and security, among others.

How and when did you start business?

I am from Egbu Umuenem,Otolo Nnewi and was born on July 27, 1969. I attended Enem Community School, Anambra State for primary and Ansar-udeen Secondary School, Surulere, Lagos for my post-primary education respectively. Thereafter, I joined my uncle, Chief Godwin Okeke in Ondo State, for my tutelage in business, during which I rose to become a sales manager. After some years, due to my commitment and dedication to duty, in 1990, he established a business for me. Since then I have successfully run the organization, Samtokson Limited, which deals in motor batteries.

How do you feel attaining the golden age?

I feel happy and grateful to God. I have enjoyed His mercy and grace all the way. God has been there for me, particularly, during my thick and thin. He has crowned me with 50 years of no regrets. He gave me a pretty wife and lovely children. I am indeed grateful to Jehovah.

What was your growing up like?

Well, it was like any other child. I faced the challenges associated with growing up, especially that my parents were not rich. I came from a humble and Christian background, which, of course, impacted on me positively.

Is there anything you would have done differently if you were younger?

Yes, unfortunately, I cannot turn the hand of clock backward. One should learn to deal with situation as it is and move on, instead of lamenting. This is because that time will not come back again.

How do you see state of the economy and security in the country?

The economy is tough and harsh. It is complicated. Nigerians are suffering and it costs more to do business in the country. All the necessary infrastructure needed to boost business operations in Nigeria are lacking. Government must fix them urgently.

On security, it is not encouraging at all. A lot of lives have been lost due to insecurity. Security is pivotal in every economy. This is because it boosts investors confidence in a country. And by so doing, it enables them create employment for the teeming youths and complements government’s efforts at providing infrastructure for developmental purposes in the country. Unfortunately, little or nothing is done in that direction.

I am worried at the level of hypocrisy in Nigeria. People no longer want to say the truth. A lot of them are so insincere and scared to say things the way they are and it is worrisome. Irrespective of whose ox is gored, say the truth, after all, it is written in the Bible that, “the truth shall set you free”; this means that if you don’t want to be in bondage, you should make the truth your watchword.

What is your advice to the Government and Nigerians?

Government and, indeed, Nigerians should seek God’s intervention at this critical and challenging time in the country to tackle the crises bedeviling it. As you can see, human knowledge has failed the country. It written in the Bible, Second Chronicles, Chapter 7, verse 14, God said, “if my people, which are called by my name , shall humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways; then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.” As it stands now, we must turn to Him for help.