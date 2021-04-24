From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam has called for greater collaboration between all geopolitical zones in the country to over come the prevailing security challenges that are fast dividing the Nation.

He noted that no part of Nigeria and the world can operate in isolation and applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for providing needed support for peace and unity.

Rev. Pam disclosed this in Jos after a solidarity visit to the President of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Stephen Baba Panya on his reelection.

“These are the times we need ourselves very well. As human race, need each other and Nigeria in particularly because the security is increasing. As leaders, we need to encourage each other and also to celebrate with each other in terms of good things that come our way.

“The timing are so critical that we need ourselves, no human race will succeed by staying alone without each other. We need the synergy of one another, we need the wisdom of one another to be able to over come the insecurity that is bedeviling us and other things.”

Rev Pam solicited the support of the Church leaders in the country in preaching moral virtues that will promote peace and unity in the country.

He said it was on that ground that the NCPC and Northern CAN paid a solidarity visit to the President of Evangelical Church Winning All to congratulate him on his reelection.

Rev Pam also paid a condolence visit to the family of former member representing Jos North/ Bassa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Late Haruna Maitala who died in a ghastly motor accident and the family of the President, Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Patrick Sati Dapit who died after a brief illness.