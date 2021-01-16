From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam said holistic approach with regards to awareness creation and dialogue with various critical stakeholders is necessary to achieving enduring peace and unity in the country.

He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari had encouraged him on his assumption to office to combine his mandate at the NCPC with building bridges of peace among various faiths in the country.

Rev. Pam, in a press statement signed by the Head, Media and Public Relations NCPC, Celestine Torucka said he visited President Muhammadu Buhari to briefed him on his peace building mission in Southern Kaduna, Plateau, Taraba, Benue State and his meeting with critical stakeholders in the country on peace.

“I am was with Mr. President to give a brief account of what I have done since i assumed duty in the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission in July, 2020, I have taken steps to entrench Peace building as a component of my work in the Commission’’.

He said that a Peace Building Desk has been created in the Commission to reach out to trouble communities in the country with a view to find solution to lingering issues that touch on the peace of the nation.

Rev. Pam intimated the President that awareness creation was critical to achieving an enduring peace building in the country and said he was able to lay a proper foundation by calling on all Nigerians to embrace Peace.

He recalled that a 3-Day Peace Summit was staged in Southern Kaduna aimed at de-escalating the rising violence in the area where it was resolved that all stakeholders should embrace the task of building peace as collective responsibility and not to depend on Government to create peace.

Rev. Pam said a similar step was taken in Plateau, Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa state where community leaders were brought together for peace and unity.

“I further briefed Mr. President on my Peace building efforts with Religious leaders as a way of reducing ill-feelings in the Church towards activities of government.

“A Peace Summit involving all high hierarchies in the Church was being proposed. As a component of the Peace Summit, A Prayer Summit will be held to douse mounting pressures within the polity in Nigeria”.

He informed the President that about 50 eminent Church leaders attended the meeting with religious leaders in Lagos and that such meeting would be replicated in South – East and South-South Zones this year.

Rev. Pam said he has also met with the National Youth Council of Nigeria and Ethic Youth Leaders in order to have their support to achieve peace in the country.