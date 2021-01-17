From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam said holistic approach with regard to awareness creation and dialogue with various critical stakeholders is necessary for achieving enduring peace and unity in the country.

He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari had encouraged him on his assumption of office to combine his mandate at the NCPC with building bridges of peace among various faiths in the country.

Rev. Pam, in a press statement signed by the Head, Media and Public Relations (NCPC), Celestine Torucka, said he visited President Buhari to brief him on his peace-building mission in Southern Kaduna, Plateau, Taraba, Benue states and his meeting with critical stakeholders in the country on peace.

He said that a Peace-Building Desk had been created in the commission to reach out to troubled communities in the country with a view to finding a solution to the lingering issues that touch on the peace of the nation.