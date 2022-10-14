From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola said the myriad of problems that have bedeviled the country requires urgent interventions by sincere and honest judicial officers.

The CJN who expressed concern over the dwindling image of the judiciary warned judicial officers against engaging in underhand dealings that will tarnish the image of the judiciary.

Rather, justice Ariwoola admonished Judges to be guided by their conscience, the fear of God and the Constitution in the discharge of their duties.

The CJN gave the warning on Friday while administering the oath of office on the newly appointed acting president of the Customary Court of Appeal of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, Justice Stanley Adekunle Lawal.

Justice Ariwoola noted that the oath of office is a mandatory exercise required to align the conscience of judicial officers with good conduct, fear of God and the nation’s constitution to which they all sworn to uphold under any condition.

The CJN said the country is earnestly and passionately looking for a crop of judicial officers who will be role-models that can confindently hoist the banner of honesty, integrity and uprightness.

He further warned judicial officers to be wary of unmerited material possessions that will weaken their reputation and equally impair their sense of judgment.

To the new acting president of the Customary Court of Appeal, the CJN stated, “This is not my wish for your lordship anyway. However, you should always be very careful and vigilant too. In everything you do in the course of adjudicating, you must consult your God, the constitution and your conscience.

” Always have at the back of your mind, as I believe you had always, that at every point of your life, someone somewhere is right behind you and taking note of all your conduct.”

This is not an occasion for speech making but rather to speak directly to your conscience. Nigeria, as we all can see and feel, is currently plagued with myriad of problems that require our sincere and honest interventions as judicial officers.

We hear of corruption various forms, killings, kidnappings, armed robbery, banditary, and all forms of terrorism against the state and individual citizens. Most often, these cases find their way to the court for the right and proper adjudication.

“At the lower rung of the judicial ladder, you are therefore to represent our interest and crystalize the image of the Nigerian judiciary by doing justice to all matters that come before your lordship,” the CJN stated.