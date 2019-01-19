From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that the country needs a sincere and honest president like Muhammadu Buhari to lead the country.

He said only a sincere president can be saddled with the responsibility of leading the country, saying anything contrary will affect the growth and development of the nation.

Besides, Osinbajo disclosed that over 9.2 million schoolchildren are fed daily through the free school feeding programme introduced by the Buhari’s administration.

The vice president who spoke in Ifon, headquarters of Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State during house-to-house campaign organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) said President Buhari would continue with the free feeding programme and initiate other laudable programmes if reelected as president.

Osinbajo hinted that the present administration has recorded monumental achievements in the areas of education, infrastructure and war against corruption.

While urging Nigerians to support President Buhari by reelecting him for a second term, Osinbajo pledged that Buhari will continue with his fight against corruption and improve on all his achievements recorded in the last three and half years.

He explained that corruption was a major hindrance to the development of any nation, hence the war waged against it by the Buhari’s government. He said the country has been able to restore its lost glory due to the war the present administration wages against corruption.

Osinbajo who rated the Buhari-led administration high in terms of performance, said the present government has been able to rebuild the nation.

He assured that President Buhari would not rest on his oars (laurels) until corruption becomes a thing of the past in the country, saying that, “anyone that is honest is who Nigeria needs to develop.”

Speaking, Ondo State governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu said the forthcoming election will be won by APC, even as he enjoined the people to vote massively for APC during the elections.

He said the people of Ondo State should support the APC and President