Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 General Elections, Senator Jeremiah Useni, has said that Nigeria needs an all inclusive government for the country to come out from the doldrums of underdevelopment.

He advised that the Buhari administration should shop for the best brains outside of the ranks of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party to join in a national development effort.

The retired army general turned Senator disclosed this on Monday when Plateau State PDP local government chairmen paid him a courtesy visit at his Jos residence.

“The search for the best hands to develop Nigeria should go beyond political party lines,” Useni said.

“The bane of our country’s democracy is that we consistently cut off some of the best hands that can develop our nation because we say they do not belong to our own political party. This is not the right way to bring about the progress and development we dearly need.”

“I am convinced that those in leadership positions should go all out to hire the best hands out there to work with those in the parties to give excellent results.

“We need to realise that we are not paying those that we employ from private or party funds, but government treasuries. So, let us look beyond the party. What we want is to significantly improve the welfare of the citizens and move our country forward,” he said.

He said that any individual not committed towards addressing the challenges faced by the people has no business in wielding political power.

“Anybody that is not committed to the welfare of the people has no business in leading them. It is not enough to be making noise and fanning thr embers of conflict and disunity.

“Those who claim leadership must show sufficient interest in the party as well as helping the people to cope with the challenges of everyday living,” Useni said.

The Senator advised the party chairmen to stand firm and be sincere in what they say, and to channel their energies towards resolving the lingering leadership problem in the state chapter of the PDP.

The Chairman of the Forum of Chairmen of the party in the 17 local government areas in the state, Hon. Philip Jwi, said the visit to Useni was to express their loyalty as well as to stand firm with him in an effort to reclaim his mandate at the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

“You are truly a leader, the symbol of our unity in the state who has raised our hope. You have committed huge personal resource to keeping the party going as well as the case in the Tribunal, and we have come to prove that we are committed to this cause”, Jwi said.