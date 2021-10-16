From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has stated Nigeria needs a leader with an inclusive approach to governance, without tribal or religious bias.

The governor affirmed that no one group of people, no matter their religious affiliation or tribe, can arrogate the leadership of Nigeria to themselves to the exclusion of others.

Tambuwal stated this when he received the National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Ayokunle Samson Olasupo, who paid him a courtesy visit in Sokoto on Friday.

He said both Islam and Christianity have been coexisting even before the union of the country came into existence.

‘Those who know history said Christianity and Islam belong to the same root. Jerusalem and Damascus were examples of places where the two religions are being practised side by side.

‘There is a need for us to continue practising the teaching of the two religions as ordained by God,’ he said, emphasising that ‘if we go by the real teachings of the two religions, there wouldn’t be friction or any reason to fight one another.

He commended the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar and the CAN President for their efforts in preaching peace and unity in the country, indicating that Sokoto state is home to every Nigerian irrespective of religious, tribal or ethnic differences.

He explained that in pursuance of this objective of unity all children of other Nigerians resident in the state who attend public schools are exempted from paying fees just as the indigenes of the state enjoy free education.

Tambuwal also added that in line with this education policy, in the area of health too, the State government’s Zakkat and Waqaf Commission pick the medical bills of indigent Nigerians resident in the stateside by side those of the less privileged state indigenes.

In his remarks, the CAN President, Rev. Ayokunle Olasupo said he was in the state to interact with the Sultanate, the government and the people of Sokoto state so as to find ways to overcome the security challenges being faced in the country.

Calling on Muslims and Christians to live in harmony, the CAN President condoled the people of the state over the loss of lives occasioned by the unfortunate incident of bandits attacks in some communities of the state.

He expressed appreciation to the state government for its giant stride in providing security in the state.

