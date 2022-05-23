From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Ahead of 2023, Nigerian students in Australia have said that what Nigeria needs now are leaders who were men and women of great empathy.

Defining empathy as the ability to understand and relate to the emotions of another, as well as the ability to demonstrate that you know what the other person is feeling and going through, the students said it was the most revered trait leaders could demonstrate.

In a statement released by the president of Nigeria Students in Australia, Tochukwu Onah and made available to Daily Sun, the students urged leaders and intending leaders in the country to emulate the Nigerian Ambassador to Australia, Anderson Madubike whom they described as “an embodiment of empathy and a diplomat worthy of celebration.”

Onah noted that since Madubuike’s appointment as Nigeria Ambassador to Australia, he had demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities that endeared him to the hearts of Nigerian students in Australia.

He said, “Our today’s leaders need the ability to address complex challenges in new and innovative ways, and our Ambassador has demonstrated that. He is indeed an innovative and compassionate leader who wants nothing but the best for his people.

“He possesses an abiding passion for the art and craft of diplomacy and international relations, making him one of the finest Nigeria ambassadors ever. He is ready to listen to you, and proffer a solution, and monitor your situation. He cares for you and knows that you can only be productive when everything surrounding you is going well,” he said adding that if the incumbent and aspiring leaders would imbibe such traits, Nigeria would be better.

He disclosed that the memories of May 2 would not leave them in haste because of how the Ambassador honoured the Nigerian students especially the graduands with his presence at the graduation ceremony of some Nigerian students at TORRENS University, Sydney.

Onah, who was among the graduands, stated that “our today’s world needs people like His Excellency, Anderson Nkemakonam Madubike and the Senior Counselor, Mr Remy Martins Nwafor, leaders who mean and express goodness in their words and deeds. And if such noble role models set the example for their fellow beings, the darkness prevailing in today’s society will be dispelled, and the light of peace, love and understanding will again illumine the world.

“We commend the Ambassador while urging him to continue to be a shining light for others and never compromise his standard as he remained the best of what we want as Nigeria Ambassador to Australia.