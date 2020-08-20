Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said Nigeria needs more governors like Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State given his impactful style of governance.

Speaking during his tour of some major projects of the Ayade-led administration, including the fully furnished social housing scheme allocated to the displaced people of Bakassi in Ifia Ayong, Bakassi Local Government Area, Fani-Kayode, lauded the governor for changing the narrative of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) through the provision of tastefully furnished houses.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, who described the apartments as a luxury, said he had never seen their kind anywhere in the country constructed for IDPs.

“Having gone round this country, to places like Southern Kaduna and North East IDPs camp, there is absolutely no comparison to what I have seen here today. Believe me, you should be thanking God that you have this kind of governor. It is a very different story in those IDPs’ camps.

“No doubt, you have a government that is doing its best. The governor could do a lot more if the Federal Government has been supporting,” he said.

Insisting that the houses in Ifia Ayong have the best of facilities, Fani-Kayode said: “In other IDPs’ camps, you have substantial population of the people that have absolutely nothing, no shelter, no water, no electricity, no food, it is more like some kind of a ghetto or concentration camps. It has taken a lot of effort from people to try and help them, but they are no way compared to what you have here.

“Look at what you have here, you have houses that have been built, a housing estate fully furnished with tarred roads and you can just walk round the estate, you have power, you have water, you have a beautiful and peaceful scenery. It is more like a holiday resort.”

He urged other leaders to take a cue from Ayade and make the people a priority.