Philip Nwosu and Agatha Emeadi

The Catholic Church in Lagos has called on government and political class to enthrone a new constitution that will protect all Nigerians from every act that lends itself to tyranny, especially from political office holder, government bureaucrat, security agencies and fellow citizens.

Archbishop Emeritus, Anthony Cardinal Okogie, who gave the charge in Lagos, said Nigeria needs a new generation of well-educated political leaders to operate a new constitution.

“We need leaders who are intelligent administratively, competent and morally upright to build a new Nigeria,” he said.

He spoke just as Femi Falana (SAN) criticised the security architecture of the country and the killing of innocent Nigerians in different parts of the country, saying government has lost control of the grip of security.

Falana, who spoke at the 12th edition of the Cardinal Anthony Okogie Foundation annual lecture, said: “In our country today, only God is in charge of security, the government has lost it completely. A competent government should have monopoly of violence and not allow criminals to enjoy that monopoly.”

He spoke on the theme: “Security of lives and property: A prerequisite for peaceful coexistence, the role of the state and the church”

He warned the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai against launching Exercise Crocodile Smile IV around the country in November, insisting that role of the Army wa not for internal security but for protection of the country against external aggression.

Falana likened the decision to launch Crocodile Smile IV across the country to a coup against the governmen.