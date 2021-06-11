JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Akwa Ibom governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has declared that the only means through which Nigeria can recover from the current economic morass is by bringing back the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the centre.

Emmanuel who drew comparison between Nigeria with a PDP President and the nation today said the crisis in the nation’s economic sector would only be restored by PDP.

Speaking at a press conference in Uyo as part of the activities to mark his sixth year in office on Monday, Emmanuel recalled that the PDP government left Naira to Dollar exchange at 192 and GDP at very impressive rates.

He therefore called on Nigerians to work to ensure that PDP is returned to take Nigeria out of its present economic quagmire.

“You need PDP for sustainable economic development in Nigeria. Look at how much we left Naira to Dollar exchange. Check out the inflation rate today, check the GDP. The only solution is PDP”. he declared

Asked about his perceived face-off with his predecessor, Sen Godswill Akpabio, Governor Emmanuel said “On my honour, I have no problem with anyone. But let me say it here that political parties are just platforms and once elections are over, we should all come together for development” he said.

The governor however expressed his frustration by the federal bureaucracy especially in the area of electricity, which the state can only generate but not transmit.

“Our power for all is 100 percent on course. We generate more than 145 megawatts in the state , the only state to do that. No state in the state has done spent as much as we do power generation. But until power sector liberalised, there is no nothing we can do. Another problem is the issue of sabotage.”

Emmanuel also explained that the reason he has shunned many of rh foreign aids are because some of them are poisoned chalice which if taken could mortgage the economic future of the state.