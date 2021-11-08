By Chukwudi Nweje

Former Senate president, Anyim Pius Anyim, has said the only way Nigeria would progress is when it has peace at home and respect abroad.

He stated this in his vote of thanks on behalf of recipients of 2020 Zik Awards, yesterday. He was awarded Zik’s prize on leadership, yesterday.

Anyim said Nigeria must also effect changes in its leadership recruitment to bring in leaders that have vision and could keep pace with contemporary soco-economic and technological challenges that face the country.

He also said youths must be made the epicentre of nation-building efforts.

“For Nigeria to survive and thrive, we must have peace at home and respect abroad. For that we need leaders that must connect and engage with the people, especially the youths. Such leaders must place the youths at the centre of every nation building effort in order to move from the current valley of despair to the height of their potential. Our leaders must be skilled in the science and art of good governance. They must be visionary and ready to keep pace with contemporary social, economic and technological challenges. They must be pragmatic and result driven in dealing with security, education, health and other myriad of challenges that confront our nation.”

Anyim said the problems of Nigeria were becoming more complex and required changes in leadership approach.

“You will agree with me that the world is changing. Our problems are now monumental and more complex. Therefore, the demand of leadership in the present day Nigeria has become more daunting. The leadership approach that will cope with these challenges must be beyond the usual; such leadership must have vision and capacity, be determined and above all inclusive.”

He charged Nigeria to begin to invest in youths, especially as the second quarter of the 21st century, 2026 – 2050 approaches, a period he described as “the next phase of dramatic technological expansion and social change.”

He said the period also known as Industry 4.0 would come with several artificial intelligence (AI) and technological innovations that would throw up more challenges for the country.

“In the next 25 years, oil companies and oil exploration will continue to phase out. This will certainly depress economies that are oil dependant with consequential socio economic effects. For that we need leadership that understands the challenges, the imperatives and concomitant of the 4th Industrial Revolution. We need leaders that must connect and engage with the people especially the youth. Such leaders must place the youth at the centre of every nation building effort in order to move them from the current valley of despair to the height of potentials.”

