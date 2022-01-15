From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, has stressed the need for national unity, saying Nigeria needs peacemakers who will entrench nationalism and patriotism in the polity, and not spoilers.

Adesina said this on Friday in Abuja, when he received a merit award from the Ambassadors of Voice for Change, a group of Nollywood actors and entertainers, led by Ahmed Bala.

According to a statement by Director (Media), Abiodun Oladunjoye, the Presidential Spokesman assured that the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration would continue to support Nigerians working assiduously to promote peace, harmony and development.

Adesina invoked the words of renowned novelist, Chinua Achebe, in his book Arrow of God, to warn on the consequences of internal conflict and underscore the need for Nigerians to see themselves as one: “When brothers fight to death a stranger inherits their father’s estate,” he said.

Commending the group on its vision to promote unity in Nigeria, Adesina said the sheer volume of talents and exceptional Nigerians on their network, including those in the entertainment, media, sports, fashion and arts industry, makes them a formidable voice for positive change in the country.

“The Media office of the President will always support you and I wish you the very best in all your endeavours.

“What you are doing for the country makes our work easier. When you hold town hall meetings in different parts of the country, advocating unity, peace and change, it is easier for me to do the job and I am very glad to identify with this group, which is nationalistic and patriotic,” he said.

The spokesman of the group, Ben Kure, said Adesina, a two-time president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), has distinguished himself as an excellent journalist, writer, media executive and spokesperson of the President, writing his ‘‘name in gold’’ in the media profession and in the discharge of his duties.

“He has been adjudged the best spokesman by journalists in Nigeria and one of the reasons adduced to this feat is his humility and accessibility, he deeply cares about the welfare of journalists in Nigeria,” he said.