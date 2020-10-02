The Eze Ndigbo, Ifako Ijaiye Lagos State, Eze Michael Ezekwobi (Oyioma natu ndigbo gba gburugburu), has called on Nigerians to pray for peace and unity in the country.

In a statement, Ezekwobi said, after 60 years of independence, the nation was yet to attain the dreams of her founding father, which is unity in diversity. On insecurity in the country, the Eze Igbo lamented that the menace of bandits in the North is almost turning Nigeria to a battlefield. Speaking further on agitations by a section of the country for autonomy, Ezekobi said this reminded him of 1966 when similar call resulted in civil war. He said instead of balkanising the country which could result in war and loss of life, federal government should adopt the confederal system of government whereby the various regions would take charge of their resources and security.