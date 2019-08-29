Steve Agbota

A leader of All Peoples Congress (APC), United Kingdom chapter, Mr Samuel Taiwo-Brown, has urged the Federal Government to develop qualitative education for Almajiris in the North to avoid another set or group of Boko Haram in the future.

He spoke at the at the Victory @Fifty pre-launch seminar with the theme: “Contribution of Private Education in Nigeria,” to kick start the golden jubilee celebration of Victory High school (VHS)/Victory College (VS), Lagos, last week. He said the Almajiris seeing on the streets are going to be the Boko Haram tomorrow if government fails to take care of them:

“Nigeria does not have education standards because of the people we have in power who are not actually looking at the how to improve it. We got poor education standard; we need to review our value in education. We need to look at how we can move Nigeria out of this poverty stricken attitude to education.

“United Nations actually gave us what percentage government should do. So that is why I am setting up Education Action Foundation to improve standard structures of schools, which is backed up by many organizations. For us to make education better, we need to move away from cultural biases. Until we move away from that system, that is the only way we can make education better.

The chief launcher/guest speaker, Abel Abu, lauded the founder of VHS/VS, Chief Francis Olaniyan, said: “The past students of the school are found in top research institutions around the world such as NASA space station in the US, UK, Japan, Germany, South Africa and Russia. The students are also found in top government positions as well as private and corporate organisations and academic space.

“The contributions of private education in Nigeria is enormous and need to be encouraged, supported and provided with all necessary enabling laws and legislation to encourage the private proprietors to operate without fear of government take over as was the case with Victory School/College that Lagos State Government took over for 25 years and later returned.