Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Bishop on the Niger, Anglican Communion, Anambra State, Rev. Dr. Owen Nwokolo has said that what Nigeria needs now is credible, intelligent, resourceful and talented youths to man the ministries, departments and agencies to turn around the country not recycling the same old people who have not done the country any good.

Nwokolo who condemned the new policy on visa on arrival, said that he would only support it if the government has genuine plan to attract investors and help to turn around some of the challenging situations in the country, rather than use back door to bring in Islamic fundamentalists.

The bishop who spoke to newsmen yesterday at bishop court in Onitsha, said that Ndigbo were under siege through many security agents checkpoints that litter the entire southeast zone.

He said: “We need credible, intelligent, resourceful and talented people to man the ministries, departments and agencies but we have been recycling the same old people who have not done the country well. The youths are saying when are we going to be the leaders of tomorrow?

“This is because we tell them that they are leaders of tomorrow, but it is the same people who led yesterday that are still leading tomorrow and they are not bringing any pragmatic change that will turn around the country. So, it is a problem but as I said we are all to be blamed because we cannot exonerate ourselves from the problem.

On new visa policy, he said, “It is because of lack of trust in the leadership of the country, the doubts we have in the way they approach issues, because we don’t trust them. We feel that some of the policies they are bringing out are to favour the Islamic agenda and bringing unwanted people into the country.

“However, I feel that Nigeria is one of the countries that have very tough immigration policy, we hardly allow people to enter our country. Foreigners come here under stringent measures. What I’m saying is that we are yet to trust our leadership, most of their policies are not favourable. They have disappointed us in one way or the other but if not that, I would wish that we have mild immigration policy that allow foreigners to come and invest in our country,” he said.