Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has said Nigeria needs competent leaders with integrity and willing to make sacrifices for the turn around, growth and development of the country.

He stated this in Abuja at the inauguration and swearin in ceremony of the National Executive Council of Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council. He called on Nigerian youths to be more actively involved in politics and governance for the sake of their future.

He said the dearth of sacrificial leadership and the apathy shown by Nigerian youths towards politics and governance, have continued to impact negatively on the country.

Sharing what he described as lessons from his trip to Morocco, Obi said the trip strengthened his belief that the future of Nigeria’s economic growth and development lies with sacrificial leadership and an army of youths ready to make sacrifices for the greater good of the nation.

He asserted that Morocco is able to achieve great heights in security, economy and education because it has leaders willing to make painful sacrifices for the benefit of all.

“Morocco, a country of 35 million in population and about 1/7th of Nigeria’s population, and without oil deposits as we have, generated over $40 billion worth of exports in 2021, twice of what Nigeria earns from exports, including crude oil. Their major exports include vehicles, from which they earned $10 million with 62 per cent of the vehicles’ components sourced locally. They exported about $8.5 billion worth of agricultural products, $5 billion worth of textiles and leather, $2 billion worth of aeronautics products and $1.5 billion worth of electrical and electronics products in 2021. Further to its export earnings, with about 15% of its population in diaspora, Morocco generates over $8 billion diaspora remittances and about the same amount from tourism.”

Obi encouraged Nigerians to ensure that only leaders with proven leadership abilities and integrity, willing to make sacrifices for the nation are elected into power while urging youths to take back their country and build it into a nation of progress, peace and development.