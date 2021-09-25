From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Director General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Joseph Ari said in the face of soaring unemployment and the growing numbers of the poor, nations of the world have resorted to skill acquisition as a tool of equipping their citizenry for competitive skills, entrepreneurship and employability.

Ari stated this while speaking to newsmen in Jos on his five years of on the saddle and preparation for the 50th anniversary of the ITF.

He argued that there is urgent need to address unemployment through the acquisition of skills adding that the acquisition of skills takes centre stage if the issue of addressing to the bearer minimum the unfortunate saga of unemployment in our country.

According to him, it is for these reasons that the ITF sees the skills acquisition as the universal currency of the 21st century and the most sustainable vehicle for job creation as well as poverty reduction.

” The reason is simple the over 36 intervention programs we have introduced, we have discovered that one intervention programs give birth to both direct and indirect jobs and place along side the near in possibility of getting a paid employment, skill acquisition became a ready answer to the absent of white collar jobs.”

The DG further added that the reason is simple, you provide skill to a person, he set up his own, he became an employer of labour and continued to add value to the economy, and not only that they stand on their own, they became the greatest employer of the MSE sector and so on.

Ari also noted that unemployment has raised astronomically adding that all hands must be on deck among the agencies of Government both the private and public sector to come together to tackled this menace in the country.

He disclosed that there are so many others support services and stimulus that the Federal Government has brought in to boast the economy stressing that every one of them centres on the provision of skills and that is why the ITF vision was refocused.

He added that skills acquisition is the enabler that will give raise to other enabler to make industrial revolution plans succeed therefore ITF have initiated several skills acquisition programs and through those programs they were able to equipped and empowered Hundredths of Thousands of Nigerians in this last five years with the requisite skills for employability, enterpreurship for sustainence .

