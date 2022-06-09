On paper, Nigeria is expected to enjoy a field day against Sierra Leone when the sides meet in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, today, but forward Cyriel Dessers thinks it won’t be all plain sailing for the Super Eagles.

The group A opening game, for both teams, will hold behind closed doors at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

For the Eagles, playing without fans could have an impact, and Sierra Leone will exploit such rare opportunities to cause an upset

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s game, Cyriel Dessers predicted a far more difficult match up than many would envisage.

Dessers also talked up the possibility of a Nigeria; however, it will require playing at another level of elite football on the continent.

“I’ve said before that African teams are never easy to beat,” Dessers remarked about his expectations against Sierra Leone. “These are always tough games and we prepare for that.”

“Sierra Leone has shown to be a tough team, but if we were to be on top of our game, then we’ll beat them.”

